The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have criticised the new measures proposed by the Minister for Agriculture at the TB summit.

The IFA said that the draft proposals circulated in advance of Thursday’s meeting “still have some distance to travel” to meet farmers’ requirements and what the TB programme needs.

It comes as the association published a report which showed that TB is costing Irish farmers over €150m every year.

IFA animal health chair TJ Maher said that a lot of the Minister’s proposals would put extra costs on these affected farmers.

“This includes the extension of restrictions and blacklisting of herds,” he said.

“This places the burden on farmers who through no fault of their own are enduring TB outbreaks on their farms.”

Costs

The IFA has raised concerns that Minister Martin Heydon has persisted in seeking to lay the additional cost and burden on individual farmers.

Maher added if agreements are to be reached on enhancing the TB programme in a way that will make a meaningful difference, the Minister and his officials will need to change their direction of travel in this area.

