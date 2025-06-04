The Ornua value payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €8.3m, which equated to 3.7% of gross purchases in the month.

The Ornua monthly purchase price index (PPI) for the month of May 2025 has lowered to 153.2.

This decrease marks the third consecutive fall in the index from 161.9 in February this year which Ornua said reflects “weaker market returns for the month of May”.

However, Ornua’s estimate of member co-ops processing costs was has remained the same at 9.6c/l in month.

After deducting estimated processing costs, Ornua’s PPI implies an indicative return of 42.82c/l, excluding VAT, for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is down from 44.05c/l, excluding VAT, in April.

In addition, the Ornua value payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €8.3m, which equated to 3.7% of gross purchases in the month.

This figure has fallen from €11.8m (6% of gross purchases) in April.

Read more

Ornua PPI falls for second month in a row

Milk intake up 61m litres this March

Dairy Trends: falling milk supplies across Europe