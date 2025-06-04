Edward Carr, president (left), and Seán Brosnan, vice-president, at the ICOS AGM in Portlaoise on 3 June 2025. \ Alf Harvey

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that good-quality food “must be paid accordingly” with beef and milk prices at “unprecedented” levels.

ICOS president Edward Carr was addressing members and stakeholders at the society’s AGM in Portlaoise on Tuesday, where he said there are high levels of uncertainty facing agriculture, while pointing to promising political and market developments that could support the sector this year.

On market conditions, Carr noted that prices for milk and meat are at unmatched levels, supported by currently weak global supply.

“We live in interesting times. And while the term ‘unprecedented’ is often overused, it rightly describes the challenges currently confronting co-ops and food producers,” he said.

“This trend confirms what we’ve been saying for years. Farming has been pushed into a position where it is unattractive to younger generations.

“The costs are high, inflation is locked in, the hours are long and the rewards are limited. Perhaps society is finally recognising that quality food is both difficult and expensive to produce and it must be paid for accordingly.”

Risks

The ICOS also warned that global geopolitical risks, the potential trade impacts of the new US administration and the rise of authoritarian voices in Europe could threaten stability.

“The European project - and in particular the single market - remains vital for Ireland’s economic future. We need strong leadership to ensure that Europe continues to work for its citizens, farmers included, not just for ideological visions.”

In addition, Carr identified a major funding challenge as the EU prepares its post-2027 multiannual financial framework (MFF).

“Agriculture and the CAP are under pressure, with serious risk that funds could be diverted to other priorities. This would be deeply damaging, not just to the basic payments scheme, but also to pillar two, which is critical to delivering sustainability goals. In fact, we don’t need two pillars, we need a third,” added Carr.

“What we need is a strong, practical and properly and fully resourced CAP; one that cuts red tape and empowers farmers to focus on producing food, not paperwork. Farming in Ireland and across the EU is struggling to attract young farmers.”

