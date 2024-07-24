Tirlán has also moved to introduce a concentrate feed rebate for suppliers. \ Donal O'Leary

Dairygold, Tirlán and Carbery have announced milk price increases for June supplies this week.

The milk prices paid for the month by Tirlán and Carbery represents a 0.95c/l increase in base prices, while Dairygold moved to lift its base by 0.48c/l, excluding VAT.

Tirlán is to pay suppliers 40.55c/l excluding VAT for supplies at 3.3% protein and 3.6%, with a sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l excluding VAT and adjusted for solids to be paid on qualifying volumes.

The co-op’s chair John Murphy stated that milk supply trends will be the driver of price movement in the latter half of the year.

Tirlán also announced this week that it is to provide suppliers with a €30/t rebate on GAIN concentrate feed delivered between 22 July and 8 August to encourage suppliers to build fodder stocks for the coming winter. Carbery increased its base milk price and farmers supplying the four west Cork co-ops will see their price average 40.28c/l excluding VAT for base constituents.

Sustainability payment

A Futureproof sustainability payment of 1c/l excluding VAT along with an SCC bonus 0.5c/l excluding VAT will also be paid by Carbery for June.

Dairygold set its June milk price at 39.40c/l excluding VAT and a sustainability payment of 0.7c/l and a quality bonus of 0.4c/l will be paid on qualifying supplies, both excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for the co-op said that Dairygold recognises the importance of bolstering farmer confidence to maximise milk production for the rest of the year.

They commented that dairy market returns marginally improved in May and June on the back of butter, but that uncertainty remains on future market prices amid weaker global demand.