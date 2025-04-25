Sustainable Farming Academy students, Tirlán and Baileys representatives pictured in the Tirlán Innovation Centre in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

Tirlán and Baileys have today opened applications for this year’s Sustainable Farming Academy which is delivered in partnership with University College Cork (UCC).

Tirlán suppliers are invited to submit expressions of interest to secure one of 20 places on the fully-funded course covering topics such as climate, soil health, water and biodiversity.

Aoife Murphy, Tirlán chief ingredients officer, said that this practical education can make a meaningful difference to farmers’ economic and environmental journey.

“The Certificate in Sustainable Agricultural Practice is designed in line with the farming calendar to allow participants time away from their studies at busy times, and the focus of the course subjects is more farm-orientated than ever,” she said.

“This programme is about upskilling our farmers and supporting them to lead change for their business, for their land, and for future generations.”

University

The 12-week programme, taught through online evening lectures, recorded content, tutorial support, an in-person workshop at UCC, and a farm-based field trip, is an NFQ Level 7 initiative, developed and delivered by the Adult Continuing Education (ACE) team at UCC.

Participants will complete a practical portfolio tailored to their own farming context across themes such as climate, soil, water, grassland management and biodiversity.

Aisling Gorman, Baileys global sustainability marketing manager said that this initiative directly invests in the future of Irish dairy and its vital role in sustainable food production.

“The Academy brings theory into practice – and aims to empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools to adapt, thrive and lead as stewards of the land.”

Graduates

The program aims to equips participants with practical tools and science-based insights to advance economic and environmental practices on farm.

Graduates from the Sustainable Farming Academy will be awarded a Certificate in Sustainable Agricultural Practice.

Wicklow dairy farmer and recent graduate, Anne Jennings, added: "The opportunity to study has really opened my eyes and helped me to future-proof my farm by utilising soil samples, incorporating multispecies swards, and implementing new reseeding techniques. I’ve learned how to implement real changes on my farm, and I’m excited to continue this journey into the future.”

