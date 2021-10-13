I hear that contracts have been sent out to farmers by Genos, the promoters of a mega anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Tipperary.

The contracts are for a four-year option agreement and a 15-year term for the supply of slurry and farmyard manure to the proposed AD plant at the old Lisheen Mines site, subject to planning permission.

Not everyone is happy, with one prominent dairy discussion group very irate after hearing that the promoters are telling people they all signed up after a meeting.

A spokesman for the group told me that not only did they not sign up, they have no intention of ever doing so.

Aligning yourself with a respected group or person is a tactic more commonly used by those painting sheds.