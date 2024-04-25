Tirlán confirmed it will not have a stand at the 2024 Ploughing in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Donal O'Leary

Tirlán will not exhibit at the National Ploughing Championships this September.

In a statement released to the Irish Farmers Journal, Tirlán confirmed it will not have a stand at the 2024 Ploughing in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

“Tirlán has enjoyed a long-standing presence at the National Ploughing Championships event.

“Tirlán will not have an exhibit at the Ploughing Championships in 2024,” it said.

Ballyragget open days

The statement added that a number of open days are being held at its Ballyragget plant in September, which it is focusing on.

“We are hosting a series of milk supplier open days this September to offer our members the opportunity to tour our Ballyragget processing facility in Co Kilkenny.

“We are concentrating on delivering these large-scale events for September 2024 and will review Ploughing participation again in 2025.”