Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Environmental enforcement body to be set up in UK after Brexit
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Environmental enforcement body to be set up in UK after Brexit

By on
The UK will have higher environmental standards than the EU after Brexit, Defra Secretary Michael Gove has said.
The UK will have higher environmental standards than the EU after Brexit, Defra Secretary Michael Gove has said.

Defra Secretary Michael Gove has revealed some details of his plans for a green Brexit by announcing an independent environmental watchdog will be set up in the UK after it leaves the EU.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Gove said the body needs to be established in the UK to “champion and uphold environmental standards”.

Although all EU regulations are set to be transferred into UK law in March 2019, Gove said there will be a “governance gap” in environmental regulation after Brexit as the European Commission currently holds an enforcement role for environmental rules in the UK.

Gove said: “We can develop new institutions which do a better job and hold us to higher standards.” He said the UK’s legal system was “not sufficient on its own” for enforcement of environmental regulations after Brexit.

“We have to establish a new, world-leading body to give the environment a voice and hold the powerful account, independent of government and able to speak its mind freely,” the article reads.

Although the Defra Secretary has promised higher environmental standards in the UK after Brexit, his article in The Sunday Telegraph promises that rules will be "rooted in rigorous scientific evidence.”

Northern Ireland

A public consultation is to be launched in the new year to establish the exact role of the new body.

The environment is a devolved matter in the UK and Gove said regions would have flexibility with the new environmental watchdog.

“There are significant questions to answer, such as … whether Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland take a different or similar approach,” he said.

Read more

UK could remain in CAP beyond 2019

More in News
Member +
Brexit stalemate: still no solution for essential beef trade to UK
News
Brexit stalemate: still no solution for essential beef trade to UK
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Stamp duty, KT payments and cattle rustling
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Stamp duty, KT payments and cattle rustling
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
Member
KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
News
KT payments: 10,000 farmers paid to date
By Amy Forde on 10 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member+
Brexit stalemate: still no solution for essential beef trade to UK
News
Brexit stalemate: still no solution for essential beef trade to UK
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 November 2017
Member
'The Citizens’ Assembly believes Ireland should step back from from food'
Editorial
'The Citizens’ Assembly believes Ireland should step back from from food'
By Justin McCarthy on 08 November 2017
One week left to have your say on fairness in the food chain
News
One week left to have your say on fairness in the food chain
By Thomas Hubert on 10 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad