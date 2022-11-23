CEMA’s latest market trends report outlines that the volume of orders for European manufacturers corresponds to a lead time of almost seven months.

The volume of orders in front of European machinery manufacturers is currently corresponding to a production lead time of 6.8 months, an all-time high, according to CEMA’s latest market trends report.

Each month, CEMA (the association representing the European agricultural machinery industry) carries out a survey within the European agricultural machinery industry with coverage of all major sectors to look at the current and future business situation.

The association’s November report shows that manufacturers have been faced with a dynamic order intake thanks to a flush of September orders.

Despite this, CEMA outlines that price increases and bottlenecks on the supplier side are continuing to challenge the industry, but some slight easing is observable, meaning manufacturers are increasingly able to realise their orders.

As a result, the manufacturers’ turnover is expected to remain at a high level for the coming six months at least.

The November report shows that the general business climate index for the agricultural machinery industry in Europe has shown its strongest improvement since the sharp declines in the course of the ongoing war in Ukraine. In November, the index increased from 12 to 23 points (on a scale of -100 to +100).

It shows that a total of 83% of participants are happy with current business, albeit down from 89% in the spring.

Meanwhile, 41% of participants expect their company turnover to grow in the next six months, up 6% on last month.

With regard to expectations for the coming order intake (an indicator which does not feed into this survey), by contrast, CEMA has said that scepticism has solidified among industry representatives.