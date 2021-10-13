The theme of this year's contractor event is "Facing New Contracting Challenges".

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) will host its biennial conference and exhibition for farm and forestry contractors on Friday 3 December at Gurteen College, Ballingarry,Tipperary.

In adherence with Government guidelines, this year’s FCI Contractor Day will follow a slightly more compact format to the usual Confex exhibition, which has traditionally taken place at the National Show Centre in Dublin.

FCI has said that the theme on the day will be “Facing new contracting challenges”.

Ahead of the machinery exhibition, an information seminar will be held involving guest speakers.

The aim of seminar is to discuss some of the challenges faced by the sector and provide advice to contractors on the day-to-day running of a modern contracting business.

The event, which is once again sponsored by FBD insurance, will kick off at noon and run to 9pm.

Entry for FCI members is €20, while non-members will be charged €25. Each entry includes a free meal voucher.