Name: Claire Mooney.

From: Co Clare; married in Kilkenny.

College: UCD bachelor of agriculture science specialising in animal science.

Job title: ASSAP adviser with Teagasc Tipperary.

“Since moving into the ASSAP role, variety is a great part of the job. No two days are the same.

“I cover all of Co Tipperary so a good lot of travel is involved, but I don’t mind this as you get to build relationships in all the offices in the region.

“This role also involves a lot of collaboration with co-ops, local authorities, farm organisations and colleagues across the county. It has opened doors for me in terms of being on local interview panels, which I would never have got an opportunity to do in my previous role.

“I would advise recent graduates to not be put off by short-term contracts or not getting your ideal location in your first job. I started off on contract as a REPS adviser before becoming permanent.”

