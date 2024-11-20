Participants will learn how to milk cows, along with animal handling, farm safety, calf management, grassland management, sustainability practices and how to operate farm machinery. \ Donal O'Leary

The Farm Traineeship is fully funded by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), in conjunction with FRS Farm Services. The pilot course is expected to take place in January, with a large interest and diversity among those registered.

With shortages of on-farm labour across the sector, this course is providing a solution at a local level. It will also provide an opportunity for those who want to enter the farming sector, who might not have any knowledge or experience in agriculture, but are keen to work outside and gain new skills.

Gráinne McGrath, LOETB training officer in agriculture is working to ensure the course is fit for purpose. Regardless of a persion’s background or nationality, “they will be equipped to start their career in agriculture,” she says. “That’s something across the whole of LOETB that we’re trying to do. We are focusing on our part-time farmers and upskilling them but I think given the labour deficit at the moment, we need to start looking outside of our pool and outside of the sector for workers.

“The Farm Traineeship with FRS is one where we are looking at adult learners and individuals who are currently out of work or maybe are in work but want to change course or have a career change,” says Gráinne.

The programme will run for six months covering practical training and work experience to prepare non-farmers to work in jobs across the sector.

On completion of this programme, learners will have the knowledge, skills and competencies to work independently under management on a commercial farm.

Participants will learn how to milk cows, along with animal handling, farm safety, calf management, grassland management, sustainability practices and how to operate farm machinery. Learners on this programme will shadow professionals and learn about various aspects of the sector.

This will provide them with practical skills and knowledge but also foster a deeper appreciation for the importance of agriculture in our society.

Individuals in receipt of jobseeker’s allowances can retain their payment benefits for the duration of the programme.

Gráinne McGrath, LOETB training officer in agriculture.

Places are limited to 12 participants on the pilot programme due to the level of detailed training required on the farm, but the hope is to roll out more programmes across 2025. Along with this, LOETB is running other courses like hoof-trimming and sheep scanning to encourage part-time farmers to find other routes of employment in the sector.

For more information, click here.