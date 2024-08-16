Calf sales are a significant element of sales in the early half of the year.

The latest mart sales data published by the Department of Agriculture shows that marts in Munster accounted for 51% of sales, or some 506,431 head, in the first half of 2024.

Total sales throughput in marts for January to June 2024 were recorded at 989,079 head, an increase of 19,449 head on the corresponding period in 2023. The increase in throughput was underpinned by greater sales activity in marts in Munster, with over 19,000 more bovines traded.

Calf sales are a significant element of sales in the early half of the year, with marts in Munster reaping the rewards of dairy expansion in recent years.

Marts in Leinster accounted for the second highest level of sales activity with 223,648 stock sold. This equates to 23% of total sales in the first half of 2024.

In contrast, sales activity in Connacht reduced by 5,369 head, or 3.2%, with marts there accounting for 17% (163,301) of total sales.

Marts in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan recorded sales of 95,699 head, up 3,236 head – or 3.5% – on 2023 levels.

Sales resurgence

Marts have enjoyed a strong resurgence in activity in recent years as detailed in Figure 1, partly due to dairy expansion fuelling higher sales activity.

The introduction of online sales platforms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has also helped marts regain their share of sales with farm-to-farm movements reducing after sharp growth over the last decade.

A stronger live trade for cull cows in marts has also witnessed more producers opting to market animals live as opposed to sending direct to the factory.

With dairy expansion halting and a continued sharp decline in the national suckler herd, marts will need to continue to generate a strong sales platform for finished animals.

The increase in throughput was underpinned by greater sales activity in marts in Munster.

The decline in suckler numbers is particularly worrying for marts along the western seaboard.

Throughput trends

Figure 2 details throughput trends for the last three years and the year to date in 2024. There is very little variation apparent from year to year.

Weather-related challenges

May and June have been busier than previous years with some mart managers pointing to some farmers trading stock earlier due to weather-related challenges and to take advantage of positive weanling prices.

Farm-to-farm movements

The number of animals moving by way of a farm-to-farm movement reduced by 45,734 head, or 5%, compared to the first half of 2023 and was recorded at 881,793 head.

Half of movements

Munster again dominated movements, accounting for 50% of farm-to-farm movements.

This was followed by 30% of movements in Leinster, 12% in Connacht and 8% in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

As also detailed in Figure 1, farm-to-farm movements continue to fall off following a Covid-19-related jump in movements in 2020 and 2021.

Stabilise

It is likely that numbers could stabilise around the 1.3m mark recorded prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marts in Munster continue to record the highest level of sales activity, handling 51% of cattle traded to date in 2024.

Falling numbers, particularly in the west, are creating concerns for future throughput.