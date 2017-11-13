Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices up, Japan and Science Week

By on
In the news today, Tuesday 14 Novemember: a welcome lift in beef prices, we continue to follow the Irish trade mission to Japan and climate change is up for discussion at the Oireachtas.
Weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a damp day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle throughout. However there will also be some brighter periods. Top temperatures will range from 9°C to 13°C in light to moderate southwest to west breezes, before dropping to between 5°C and 10°C at night.

In the news

  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed’s current trade mission to Japan is being helped by US president Donald Trump’s protectionism.
  • There is a bit more life in the factory trade, with beef prices lifting by 5c/kg.
  • New calculations show that mastitis can reduce profits by over €180 per cow.
  • Missed our BETTER farm NI beef demonstration at Markethill Mart last night? Watch live: Northern Ireland mart demonstration” target=”_blank”>Watch it back here.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Where is the Google of farm data, asks farmer writer Kieran Sullivan.
  • The latest from participants in the BETTER farm programme.
  • The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee quizzes Department of Agriculture officials on climate change.

    • What’s on today

  • Irish Farmers Journal Planning for Succession Workshop, Lakeside Hotel, Killaloe, Co Clare, 9.30am
  • Brewing Up a Storm science seminar, 7pm, Gorey Library, Co Wexford.
  • Click here for more Science Week events.

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

