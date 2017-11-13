Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: beef prices up, Japan and Science Week
By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
In the news today, Tuesday 14 Novemember: a welcome lift in beef prices, we continue to follow the Irish trade mission to Japan and climate change is up for discussion at the Oireachtas.
Weather forecast
Met Éireann is forecasting a damp day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle throughout. However there will also be some brighter periods. Top temperatures will range from 9°C to 13°C in light to moderate southwest to west breezes, before dropping to between 5°C and 10°C at night.
In the news
Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie
What’s on today
To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.
More in News
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...