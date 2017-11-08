Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: drop in beef quality and glyphosate

By on
In the news today, Thursday 9 November: factories are unhappy with dairy-to-beef cattle, extra ANC money has yet to be allocated and Europe may vote on glyphosate.
In the news today, Thursday 9 November: factories are unhappy with dairy-to-beef cattle, extra ANC money has yet to be allocated and Europe may vote on glyphosate.

Weather forecast

After a drizzly start along southern coasts, Met Éireann is forecasting a largely dry and bright day, with sunny spells and cloud patches. During the early afternoon, rain and drizzle will return to Atlantic coastal counties and will become more widespread later. Moderate west to northwest breezes will back southwest later and freshen along Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures will range between 10°C to 13°C and will not drop significantly at night, except in clear breaks where the may fall to between 6°C and 8°C.

In the news

  • The quality of beef cattle has fallen as more animals from the dairy herd hit the factories.
  • There has been no decision yet on how the increased ANC budget will be distributed.
  • Ferry service restrictions threaten calf exports.
  • The fear of a fodder shortage is spreading to more counties.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Europe is due to decide on the re-authorisation of glyphosate at yet another uncertain meeting.
  • The latest agri job offers.
  • Hedge cutting dates are up for discussion in the Dáil again.

    • What’s on today

  • Dairylink Ireland farm walk – maximising resources available on-farm, farm of Robin Clements, Keenogue Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone, BT78 3NY, 11am-1pm
  • Talk on rural isolation and mental health in farming, Scariff Teagasc Office, Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co Clare, 8pm
  • Donegal IFA Livestock Meeting, 8pm
  • West Cork IFA County Executive Meeting, 8.30pm

    • To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Related tags
    Related Stories
