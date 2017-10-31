Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: more dry weather and organic walks

In the news today, 1 November: continued dry weather forecast, fire destroys machinery and organic farm walks kick off.

Weather forecast

It will be a cloudy but mainly dry day across the country with some patches of rain in the north over Ulster but clearing up later in the day. There will be highs of 12°C to 14°C.

It will turn cooler during the night with outbreaks of patchy rain.

However, the next few days are expected to get much cooler with patches of grass frost forming across the country.

In the news

Gardaí are investigating a fire in Castlerea that destroyed a large amount of machinery.

Find out when the next organic walk takes place near you.

A man in Castlerea Mart received serious head injuries.

Have you received your Knowledge Transfer payment yet? KT payments commence this week.

”Dairy is a superfood and that message needs to be heard loud and clear by consumers” – Dairy UK chair.

Coming up

Slight increase in tag sales before compulsory tag levy came into place.

Find out which farm organisation has the highest number of women represented at senior level.

What’s on

To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.