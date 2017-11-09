Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: women in business and broken weather
By Patrick Donohoe on 09 November 2017
In the news today, Friday 10 November: women in agriculture meet, a broken weekend of weather and where will the fodder come from.
Weather forecast
Friday will start bright for most places with just a few well-scattered showers. However, it will turn for the worse as we progress through the day according to Met Éireann.
Cloud will increase from around midday and with that cloud will come rain from the southwest in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C.
The rain on Friday night will become quite heavy and more persistent but it will clear to the southeast as we progress into Saturday morning.
We’ll have more on the weekend weather later today.
In the news
