Live: Food Wise 2025 conference

By on
A major conference on the direction of Food Wise 2025 takes place in Dublin and you can watch all the action here.
Launched in 2015, the Food Wise 2025 initiative aims to grow Irish exports to €19bn by 2025. The 10-year plan was developed by a 35-person committee and has ambitions to create 230,000 new jobs in the sector as well as growing exports and value-added aspects of Irish food production. Food Wise is the follow-on from Food Harvest 2020.

Over the course of Monday 4 December, national and international experts will deliver their insights into the strategy behind Food Wise 2025.

Speakers include An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Food Wise 2025 chair John Moloney and European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan.

You can watch the full Food Wise 2025 stream live from Croke Park below.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said: “There have been some calls for a moderation of the Food Wise ambition in the light of Brexit.

“However, I believe this is no time to step back. The targets set for 2020 in the previous iteration of our current agri-food strategy are on course to be achieved well ahead of schedule, and they too appeared optimistic at the time.”

