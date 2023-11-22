With a 3,800l capacity, the model is the largest in the three-model Lexis trailed sprayer range.

Kuhn showcased a range of new products at Agritechnica including a new Lexis 3800 trailed sprayer. With a 3,800l capacity, the model is the largest in the three-model Lexis trailed sprayer range (2,400l and 3,000l options).

Featuring aluminium booms up to 28m wide, it has an unladen weight of 3t. To help reduce soil compaction, the model features 1.85m diameter tyres with the option of a VF tyre.

Kuhn says the sprayer is stable, thanks to the shape of the tank with a lowered centre of gravity.

The sprayer can be specified with Kuhn’s Manuset manual rinse operation which requires two main valves that are controlled from the operator’s control station.

Kuhn maintains that the multifunction handwheels reduce handling operations by up to 50%.

During rinsing, a complete turn with the delivery circuit handwheel directs the water drawn by the pump into all sprayer circuits.

The model is available with Diluset+ which offers operators assisted management of filling and dilution of residual volumes.

Spraying

Spraying can be operated using Kuhn’s Canbus control box, a CCI 800 or 1200 or any IsoBus terminal.

It can be fitted with CCE individual nozzle control, Autospray PWM technology or the Boom Assist Extreme contour control system. Kuhn’s CCI Connect solutions and MyKuhn portal provide remote access.