The recently launched Aero 32.1 24m mounted boom fertiliser spreader will be present in the demo ring.

The Kuhn stand at Cereals 2024 will comprise over 20 machines in total from the manufacturer’s diverse product range.

Alongside the recently launched Optimer L 12500 12.5m disc harrow, Kuhn will debut its Tineliner and Rowliner mechanical weeding machines for the first time in the UK.

The Tineliner and Rowliner were briefly seen at Agritechnica and offer growers another option to reduce chemical usage while controlling weeds.

The Tineliner range has three models - 6m, 9m and 12m - and is constructed from 1.5m sections with 48 tines across six rows.

The Rowliner also features three models - 500, 620 and 660 - offering row widths between 500mm and 800mm.

Models on the stand at Cereals will be the Tineliner 12m and 5m Rowliner 500 with six rows at 750mm widths, with Rowlink camera guidance and section control.

Crop protection

In terms of crop protection and nutrition products, Kuhn will showcase its Metris 2 trailed sprayer and the recently launched Aero 32.1 24m mounted boom fertiliser spreader in the demo ring.

The Aero offers users greater accuracy when spreading granular fertiliser, helping to reduce environmental losses on field edges and the option to apply a lower-quality fertiliser to accurate widths.

A selection of drills on show includes a Megant 602 R, Maxima 3 TIL E eight-row precision drill, Espro 8000 and a HR 3004 with a Venta 320-40 combination drill unit.

Moving to forage equipment, the recently launched VB 3290 round baler and the SB 1290iD Optifeed large square baler will also be present.

Cereals will take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June in Bedfordshire, England.