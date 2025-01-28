As companies go, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, which is better known as BKT, is a relative newcomer to the agricultural tyre market. The company was only formed in 1987, but has since grown exponentially to become a worldwide player in the tyre industry in less than four decades.

The company was setup by the Poddar family in western India. Initially, it focused on producing 2-3-wheeler tyres for the Indian market. When that market became increasingly crowded, the family recognised an opportunity in the international off-highway tyre (OHT) business and changed the direction of travel. It aimed to supply the off-highway tyres to the average user, filling a gap between expensive, premium brands and budget versions.

Continued investment in research and development has paid dividends. Today, the company’s offering extends to more than 3,600 tyres sizes, which include IF and VF radials. BKT tyres are now listed as OE fitment options by many leading tractor manufacturers, which accounts for around 35% of its agricultural sales, with the remaining 65% to the replacement market.

At present, Europe is its largest market, accounting for roughly 85% of BKT’s overall revenue. Within that, 80% comes from western Europe. In terms of market share, BKT says that in western European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Ireland, BKT has a market share of above 20% in the agricultural sector.

Across Europe as a whole, it estimates its market share is close to 20%. Globally, it claims to have a market share of about 6%, with a target of increasing its global market share to 10%.

The company’s most recently published turnover is $1.1bn, with a target set to increase this to $2bn by 2026. Today, BKT has over 10,000 employees and sells tyres to over 160 countries on five continents.

BKT's Bhuj plant in the north west of India, which is based in the desert, is now 800 acres in size.

BKT’s factories

BKT manufactures its tyres at five sites across India. We visited the Bhuj plant in the northwest of the country, which is by far its most important site. To put it into perspective, the now multi-million state-of-the-art plant is based in a desert landscape, which initially neither had water nor electricity. The site was first opened in 2012, and represented a sizable $500m investment.

When the first tyre rolled off the Bhuj production line in 2012, the plant was located on an area of 123 hectares (304 acres). Since then, the site has grown and grown – 126 hectares (311 ac) in 2016, 131ha (324 ac) in 2019, 137ha (339 ac) in 2021, 258ha (638 ac) in 2022 and 323ha (798 ac) in 2023.

The growth in size has followed suit with a growth in output. In 2015, it was producing 92 metric tonnes of tyres, ending 2022 with 436 metric tonnes per day of production, or 158,704 metric tonnes per year.

Current production capacity is 1.3m radial tyres, which equates to 300,000t annually. By 2026, BKT has vowed to increase its output to 600,000t per year.

Own tyre moulds

A major strength is the fact that the company builds its own tyre moulds. This helps to shorten lead times when adding new tyres to the firm’s ever-expanding range. Minor adjustments to optimise tread patterns can be achieved almost immediately, allowing tyres produced to meet specific requirements.

The Bhuj site is home to a 10ha (25 ac) state-of-the-art research and development centre, which allows for testing of new tyres and technology. Here, engineers test tyre compounds, carcase and tread designs and tweak if necessary.

A tour of the testing centre included simulators, developed with manufacturers like Volvo. Here, operators sit at the controls of earthmovers and drive them around work sites to assess impacts and loads, with the data helping engineers design tyres specifically for intended tasks. The outside test area comprises of six types of tracks and was opened in 2017.

The circuit includes tracks for tyre performance tests in dry and wet conditions, an asphalt track and a sloping concrete track. Thanks to a wide variety of tests, BKT says many important characteristics such as traction, handling, comfort, soil compaction and more can be measured here, with high-precision devices and instruments.

According to BKT, the thorough testing results in a low failure rate of less than 0.25%.

BKT commissioned its own production plant for carbon black in 2019, with current annual production at 200,000 metric tonnes.

A small city

The Bhuj factory we visited was like a small city. With in the region of 5,000 people working on the site daily, BKT has put a serious investment into the wellbeing of its staff. For example, the company houses in the region of 1,000 employees and their families on-site. As part of this, BKT looks after the care of their health and the education of their children.

By 2026, BKT has planned for up to 1,240 families and 400 apprentices recruited from colleges seeking practical experience, to be living in housing provided at the Bhuj site.

BKT explained that approximately 30% of the Bhuj site area is green, with an on-site nursery growing plants and trees for the site. It says the environmental impact of tyre and Carbon Black production is continuously being monitored, and particulate and emissions figures are available to view at monitoring stations on-site. It added that emissions are approximately half the legal limits.

When we visited, BKT had invested in a new approach to production at its plant, in an attempt to make the process more sustainable and reduce CO2 emissions. With this, BKT moved to the use of an internal power plant in 2013, while today, both solar panels and a cogeneration plant self-produce energy. In 2022 that production was doubled from 20 to 40 MW, with more projects underway to increase the power of self-produced renewable resources. Energy produced as a by-product during the manufacturing process now helps to power the plant.

In addition, since 2019, BKT’s Zero Liquid Discharge principle has been adopted, which means no liquid waste is released outside the plant. All water used in the plant is now treated, purified and reused as a way to conserve water resources and reduce environmental impact. BKT explained that a big emphasis has been put on green initiatives surrounding raw materials and manufacturing to reduce its carbon footprint, which is an ongoing journey. Within the next 10 years, its aim is to be closer to carbon neutral.

We asked if BKT are recycled tyres used in the new tyre manufacturing process, or are there any future plans for this in order to increase sustainability.

“While some manufacturers have gone to crumb rubber, this is not something we will pursue. What we’re trying to do is look at green forms of raw materials. So, we are working along with a US firm to develop dandelion rubber, as it has a lower impact on the environment. We are also working with manufacturers closely on developing synthetic oil-based components. We don’t want to compromise on raw material. We will avoid using the scrap material in our product, but move to greener sources of raw materials instead."

Carbon black production in-house

Carbon black is a fine, black powder made of pure carbon that’s used in many products. It’s produced by burning carbon-based materials like coal tar or oil residues. The main use of carbon black is to strengthen rubber in tyres. It’s also used in plastics, paints, cosmetics and food production. Carbon black is essential for tyre manufacturing and accounts for up to 25% of a tyre’s construction.

BKT commissioned its own production plant for carbon black in 2019, producing 65,000t of hard-grade carbon black that year. This was a major step for the location in Bhuj. The following year, production increased to 110,000t and BKT added the production of soft-grade carbon black, which is used in the casing compound to improve the strength and durability of tyres, as it generates less heat. In 2021, total production of the two types of carbon black reached 138,000t/year, while 2022 figures rose to 165,600t/year. Current annual production of carbon black is 200,000 metric tonnes.

BKT provides all of its own locations in India with carbon black produced in-house, and also supplies excess product to other tyre manufacturers and industry. Approximately 70% of the carbon black produced is used by BKT itself, with the rest sold to external customers. The gas used to manufacture carbon black now ends up in a co-generation plant, which BKT says is able to reuse 75,000 cubic meters of gas per year, which results in a saving of 215,000 metric tonnes of coal per year.

A third type of soot, known as specialty carbon black will be produced in the firm’s new carbon black plant. In contrast to the product used in rubber compounds, this coloured soot has special features like an excellent colour stability, a high level of purity as well as a very low level of PAH (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons). Thus, BKT says this raw material is very useful for paints, plastics, and print colours. Almost all of this production will be supplied to the free market to support tyre manufacturers finding new customer groups with this new carbon black.

In the framework of communicating sales goals, carbon black will play a key role too. According to the company, it expects its carbon black new plant when running at full capacity to generate up to 5% of the firm’s total sales turnover.

BKT has also added Agriforce rubber tracks to its range, designed for construction and agricultural uses, with production at up to 50t of tracks per day.

BKT in Ireland

Over the past 25 years, BKT has become a household name within the Irish tyre market. Whether it’s through the long list of Irish machinery manufacturers or the replacement tyre segment, the Indian tyre brand has established a firm footprint in Ireland. The Indian firm’s success in Ireland is down to its relationship with Agrigear, which is based in Bailieborough, Co Cavan.

Over 40 years in business, Agrigear is the sole importer and distributor of BKT tyres in Ireland, providing a comprehensive range of solutions, from agricultural to industrial, construction, mining, and quarrying applications. Over these 25 years of partnership, the two companies have forged a longstanding relationship which has had many mutual benefits, including the development of new products best suited to the needs of the Irish user – a key aspect for the growth of the BKT brand in Ireland.

Tyre portfolio

BKT’s tyre portfolio is astonishing. Its largest tyre is from its earthmover range. The biggest size is 46/90R57, weighs in at 4,139kg and stands 3,575mm tall. This particular tyre is made from 28 separate components, with each bead weighing in at 140kg. Each tyre is engineered to carry a massive 63t. Upon our visit, BKT noted that tyres with an even larger 63in rim diameter and weighing 7,000kg were under development, which were going to be offered with a 5,000-hour warranty and an 8,000-hour predicted working life.

BKT has also added Agriforce rubber tracks to its range, designed for construction and agricultural uses, with production at up to 50t of tracks per day.

BKT has developed a range of tyres for electric-powered tractors. The new tyres carry an E-Ready logo and BKT explained that special tyres are needed for electric tractors as they feature up to 30% additional unladen weight due to the heavy batteries that offer additional drive torque. It says beads must achieve a firm grip to the rim and tread sections have to be optimised in terms of design and compound. To achieve maximum working time between battery charging, it says the rolling resistance needs to be minimised, as this can account for up to 20% of energy consumption.

BKT also offers a range of solid rubber tyres for industrial applications, including forklifts and materials handlers, and a range of dedicated forestry tyres which have eight plies and three steel belts and a special tread compound which withstands the high wear and tear typical in forestry applications. With such ambitious plans for global expansion, we asked the company had it any intentions to explore the automotive tyre market?

“The off-highway market is huge and so we want to capture it in totality before looking elsewhere. We want to keep our focus on off-highway tyres. We have gained good experience and do not want to divert our resources, energy and finances elsewhere.”

The Bhuj factory we visited employees 5,000 people and by 2026, will house 1,240 families and 400 apprentices recruited from colleges.

Agricultural tyre market

Over the last 10 years in the agricultural tyre market, BKT said the biggest change it has seen is the move towards bigger sizes, with machines becoming larger with more horsepower and, of course, advancements in technologies, such as IF and VF. Overall, it says there has been a demand for a higher quality product.

In terms of IF/VF tyre production, BKT says the market is growing year-on-year, and is currently between 15% and 20%. It says people are moving away from standard tyres to IF/VF given its load-carrying abilities at speed. When we asked BKT what does it see being the tyre of 10 years’ time, it said that it will be larger sizes and lower inflation pressure, and it will be EV ready. But, it will remain black and have a hole in it.