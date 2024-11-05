Cashels will display a selection of its bale handlers, bale cutter and film catcher and fuel bowsers, including a new three-point linkage model at this year’s show.

New to the Irish market is the Cashels three-point linkage 1,000l bunded fuel bowser. It’s designed for legally transporting fuels on the tractor’s linkage and on larger tool carriers.

Its ADR-certified intermediate bulk container (IBC) is manufactured from 4mm mild steel and pressure-tested.

The IBC is surrounded by a bund to prevent any spillage in the unlikely event of the IBC leaking. The diesel fuelling system is powered by a 12v DC fuel pump (55lpm flow-rate), three-digit flow meter and a 6m delivery hose.

Bale cutter

Cashels’ bale cutter and film catcher range comprises of 4ft and 5ft models. The latter is more suited to export markets where larger diameter bales are more common.

The Cashels design includes a curved frame for a larger opening area to handle bales up to 1.35m (4ft model) and 1.6m (5ft model) in diameter.

The firm use a patented film/net retaining mechanism with four hooks mounted in a single row across the machine. These hooks are operated using a hydraulic sequencing valve, which engages and disengages as the blade is opened and closed.