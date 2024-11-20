Brand new Weidemann T6025 breaks cover

Weidemann Ireland launched its brand new T6025 compact telehandler model at last week’s FTMTA Show in Punchestown, the same day as the machine launched at the Euro Tier Show in Hannover, Germany.

The T6025 sat centre stage alongside a broad lineup of pivot steer and telehandler models on the Lyons and Burton stand.

The T6025 replaces the current T5522 telehandler model, offering an increase in reach height and lift capacity. Importantly, dimensions are similar to before and are under 2m x 2m, leaving the T6025 particularly well suited to the poultry sector and other confined environments. It offers a maximum reach height of 6m and maximum lift capacity of 2,500kg, all of which has been achieved by the use of an upgraded boom and headstock linkage.

Two Perkins engine options will be offered. The standard 65hp model, which is equipped with a 20km/h hydrostatic transmission and 75l/min work hydraulics, or the optional 75hp version, which comes fitted with a slightly faster 25km/h or 35km/h transmission option. The ecDrive transmission includes three preset modes, Auto, Eco and M-Drive mode. The cab is now slightly wider and is slightly more refined in comparison to the T5522 in terms of fit and finish. All machine vitals and the load monitoring system are integrated and displayed on a new terminal. Units are expected to be commercially available from January 2025. Pricing for the T6025 will start at €62,000, plus VAT.

Stoll introduces Isobus loader

Lynx Engineering, the Irish and UK importer and distributor of the Stoll front-loader range and Agribumper range of tractor bumpers presented the new Stoll ProfiLine Isobus front loader model at the FTMTA Show.

Displayed was the ProfiLine FZ 43-27 Isobus model suited to tractors from 100hp to 180hp. The model on display was equipped with mechanical self-levelling although hydraulic self-levelling can be opted for instead.

The unique ‘connected’ solution brings full integration of the front-loader into the tractor’s Isobus system, where any of its 12 functions and features can be selected and or customised through the dedicated Stoll work screens via the tractor’s terminal.

These features include an accurate weighing log, load independent lowering speed, pressure limitation on implements, such as bale grabs, end point dampening, return to position, bucket shake, working window and vibration damping – to name a few. The ProfiLine FZ 43-27 model on display had a list price of €23,000, plus VAT.

Operators can select or customise the loader's 12 functions via the tractors Isobus terminal.

New twin rotor rake from Massey Ferguson

Massey Ferguson presented a broad range of tractor and grass equipment. The latter included the new RK.762TRC twin-rotor centre delivery rake.

The new 6.9m to 7.6m telescopic twin-rotor offering is the smallest of six models introduced earlier this year. It is fitted with 3.3m diameter rotors, each with 12 tine arms. Swath width can be adjusted anywhere between 1.1m and 1.8m.

It features a new flexHigh speed-dependant raking height system, which automatically raises and lowers the working height to maintain optimum performance. Massey Ferguson claims that the rotor heads are designed to be maintenance free.

Section control is available on all newly introduced models to increase accuracy and reduce contamination, whereby the rotors are automatically lifted and lowered according to the GPS position. Pricing for the new RK.762TRC twin rotor model starts at €29,000 plus VAT.

The RK.762TRC take has a working width ranging between 6.9m and 7.6m.

New eight-rotor tedder model from Kuhn

Kuhn Center Ireland, the Irish importer of the French-built Kuhn and Rauch product ranges, displayed a wide variety of tillage and grass machinery. The Cork-based importer debuted the latest GF8703 eight-rotor mounted tedder and HR 5030 R 5m power harrow on its stand at last week’s show.

The GF8703 eight-rotor mounted tedder is the successor to the GF8712 model and offers a total working width of 8.7m. The main updates to the GF8703 include a new headland lift control (HLC) system and the new Optitedd rotors. This stronger 1.5m Optitedd rotor is now fitted on all models with eight or more rotors. The rotors are said to gain strength and rigidity by means of a pressed-steel crown plate. At the same time, tine arms have also been strengthened and help reduce vibrations. Rotors are fitted with 10mm tines, each with four large, 80mm coils.

The new HLC system allows the centre rotors to be lifted at least 50cm from the ground, and outer rotors even further, in less than five seconds, improving both speed and manoeuvrability.

The GF8703 eight-rotor tedder features the firm's latest, stronger Optitedd rotors.

Smyth unveils new dump trailer design

Well-known Carlow-based trailer manufacturer Smyth showcased its updated dump trailer design at Punchestown. For the first time, its dump trailer now features a flat body, in comparison to the previous models, which all had a skewed floor at the rear.

Also a first, the trailer now features a hydraulic door, which marks the first dump trailer design from Smyth with such. The unit features a disappearing door with a rubber flap to the rear. With this design, the rear door hydraulically folds towards the rear into a slot in the trailer, with the rubber flap keeping this area free of debris.

The new design also encompasses a tidy rear bumper, otherwise known as a crash bar. Smyth has slots built into the design at the rear for ramp mounting, and will shortly have slots for slide in ramps built into the body.

Aside from the updates, the trailer features Smyth’s standard dumper spec such as commercial axles and LED lighting. The dump trailer is available in 14t, 16t, 18t and 20t models, and can be part manufactured in Hardox (floor and/or sides) as an optional extra. The 18t unit on display at the show is priced at €25,000, plus VAT.

The new model Smyth dump trailer features a flat floor and disappearing rear door.

Prodig launches silage compactor range

Prodig Attachments unveiled its silage compactor range at last week’s show. The new product line from Prodig is designed to improve forage compaction and silage fermentation. Two 2.5m and two 3m models, each with or without hydraulic side-shift are available. Irrespective of working width, unladen weights are 1,650kg and 1,840kg while side shift increases weights of each by 335kg and 350kg. The hydraulic side-shift on the 3m model allows for 700mm of lateral movement and 500mm on the 2.5m version. Models are fitted with a 940mm diameter drum which can be filled with water along with the frame’s box section for additonal ballast. This takes the respective weights of the 2.5m and 3m models (with side-shift) to 2,685kg and 3,050kg while an additional 650kg, 1,000kg or 2,000kg weight blocks can be added for a maximum weight up to 6,000kg. A unique optional feature is the bolt on hydraulically operated edge compactor arm, for the rolling of pits without side walls. This adds an additional 520kg of weight to each model. All models are fitted with front and rear stands and corner protection rollers. Pricing for the base model starts at €9,999 plus VAT.

Prodig silage compactor models can be equipped with the optional bolt-on edge compactor.

Farmec debuts sleeker MX loader range

Farmec, the Irish importer for MX loaders debuted the new U500 loader range, marking its first Irish show appearance since its unveiling at Agritechnica last year. The U500 series includes 16 models with lift heights ranging from 3.5m to 4.5m and suitable for tractors from 40hp through to 260hp. The U500 replaces the current U50 series and is available with or without mechanical self-levelling. It has been fully redesigned structurally to improve operator visibility and overall functionality. The three-segment boom is slimmer than before with an overall lower, more rounded design. All hydraulic and electric services are fully integrated within the boom for better protection, visibility and an overall cleaner look. Both the lift and headstock rams on the U500 sit closer to the frame due to new repositioned hinges. The cross bar is also both slimmer and lower than before to improve hitching visibility. Models also benefit from the Fitlock2+ tractor hitching and unhitching system and the automatic implement locking feature on the headstock. The Mach multidock system provides instant coupling of both hydraulic and electrical services. A new third service decompression function allows operators to remove any pressure within the third service hydraulic line at ground level, making it easier to attach and detach implements. Pricing for the range starts at €8,000, plus VAT.