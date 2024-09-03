The five-model T5 Dual Command range spans from 80hp to 117hp.

New Holland has refreshed its T5 Dual Command Utility tractor lineup. The five-model 80-117hp offering has been given an updated look and a number of news features, improving performance and operator comfort. Models include the T5.80, T5.90, T5.100, T5.110 and T5.120.

The fresh new styling falls into line with other recently updated New Holland machines.

Models now come with a broader range of tyre offerings and a choice of front axles: standard, heavy duty – which is best suited for intense loader applications –and a SuperSteer option, which offers a 76° steering angle.

Rear lift capacity has been increased by 7% to 4,700kg, while a new 82l/min hydraulic pump offers 30% more hydraulic flow. When equipped with 38in rear tyres, T5 tractors offer 480mm ground clearance and a low overall height below 2.67m.

All tractors feature the existing 24F/24R Dual Command transmission with four speeds, three ranges and two power shifts and electronic shuttle.

The cab has been updated to improve operator comfort and user experience.

Other new features include auto engaging 4wd, auto differential lock, brake to neutral function, mechanical cab suspension, new digital instrument cluster and a new wet disc front PTO.

A new loader joystick has been fitted with forward and reverse shuttle control buttons.

Styling has been updated too with new front and side grilles along with new decals matching other recently updated machines within the brand’s portfolio.

A new shaped exhaust and upgraded work lighting package improves visibility. However, LEDs are an option.

Precision farming technology

Telematics and a suite of precision farming technologies are available. These include guidance, Isobus and the Intelliview 12 touchscreen terminal. New T5 models are set up for real time data monitoring via the recently launched New Holland Field Ops platform.

A suite of factory fitted loaders have been designed specifically for the T5 range.

A range of T5 specific self-levelling and non-self-levelling loader options are available.

A new loader joystick has been fitted with forward and reverse shuttle control buttons, leaving all loader and transmission functions easier.

Models can also be equipped with CustomSteer adaptive steering which enables the number of turns of the steering relative to the steering angle.

The new T5 units will start arriving in dealers’ yards in 2025.