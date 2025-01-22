The Wraptor range can be fully or half vinyl wrapped depending on customer requirements.

M-Tec Engineering has made a strong inroad on both the Irish and UK markets in recent years largely down to its build quality and product presentation, which it proved again with the launch of the bespoke Wraptor livestock trailer range at LAMMA show last week.

The most eye-catching addition was the optional, fully personalised, half or full vinyl body wrap, which can now be offered bespoke to suit customer branding or their desired graphics. The 14ft x 6ft model on display featured all the known and proven features of the current M-Tec livestock range, including the M-Tec safety bar – not to mention the long list of possible optional extras.

The unit showcased has been sold to Warrendall Wagyu Ireland and was equipped with the following optional specification: closed bottom vents, rear sludge tank, interior light, large rear mudflap, Easy-Fix rubber mat lined rear tail door and floor, halter rings, two wireless cameras, and colour coded mudguards. This top-spec model has a price tag of €15,530 plus VAT.