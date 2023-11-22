The weighing frame simply mounts between the tractor and spreader via three-point linkage.

Not all of the innovations on the Rauch stand were aimed towards the larger-scale operators, which was good to see.

One such example appealing to smaller-scale users was the addition of a weighing frame to the MDS single-hopper fertiliser spreader range, from 500l to 2,000l in capacity.

The weighing frame simply mounts inline between the spreader and the tractor via three-point linkage. The weighcells link in with the existing wiring harness.

The frame’s integrated weighcells take a reading 100 times per second. Based on hopper-weight, forward-speed and set application rate, the shutter is adjusted once every second.

Set-up

Set up involves setting the working width on the discs, inputting the application rate and the flow factor from the spreading chart into the Quantron-A terminal.

The weighing frame is compatible with all MDS models.

In order to utilise Varispread automatic section control, the terminal needs to be linked with a GPS. Rauch says manual calibration checks do not need to be carried out.

The only caveat of the weighing frame is that the spreader sits further away from the tractor, which will not cause an issue in costs cases.

The weighing frame is currently only available from factory on new spreaders and will take the model name MDS W, but will be available for retrofit from summer 2024.

The retrofit solution, which includes the frame and weighcells, will cost around €2,500 plus VAT.