Gareth Behan with Clonagh Rocket Explorer that sold for the top price of €5,500 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

A fine Friday evening in Tullamore didn’t deter buyers from the Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s (ISCS) annual Tullamore evening sale on 26 April.

There were plenty of customers ringside and online support ensured strong demand for bulls with 14 bulls selling to an average price of €3,557.

Topping the lots was Clonagh Rocket Explorer from the renowned Clonagh herd of Gareth and Lyndsey Behan from Ballyfin, Co Laois.

The January 2023-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome and was bred from the famous Bawny T-Rex daughter, Clonagh Dora The Explorer.

A full brother to the €52,000 Irish record-setter Clonagh Lucky Explorer and out of a two-time overall Simmental of the year cow, it’s no wonder Rocket Explorer sold to the UK for the sale-topping figure of €5,500.

Plaudits

Nigel Hogan from Bennekerry, Co Carlow, was next to take the plaudits on the evening with his January 2023-born bull Rathnashan Randy.

Sired by Dermotstown Delboy ET and bred from a Curaheen Viking dam, Randy caught the attention of plenty of customers before auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer to a Northern Ireland breeder at €5,000.

With three maternal brothers standing in UK pedigree herds, Randy was a well sought-after bull boasting five stars on both the replacement and terminal indices and having previously secured a national championship at Strokestown Show in September.

For more prices and highlights from the Tullamore sale, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

Rathnashan Randy from the herd of Nigel Hogan that sold for the second highest price of €5,000 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

Gareth Behan pictured with the Overall Male Champion, Clonagh Pikachu Fab ET that sold for €4,400 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

Doire-Goile Reggie from the herd of Chris and John Storey from Mountmellick, Co Laois that sold for €4,200 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Spring Sale. \Darragh Gibblin

James Meaney from Co Carlow pictured with his Reserve MAle Champion, Parknakyle Roddy that sold for €4,200 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan