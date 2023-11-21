The Methys range of disc harrows now spans from 3m to 12m in working width.

Following on from last year’s launch of the Methys HDS (hybrid disc system) disc cultivators, Sky Agriculture has now introduced three smaller mounted models.

The new 3m, 4m and 5m models complete the range, which now spans from 3m to 12m in working width. Aside from the 3m rigid model, the 4m and 5m models fold for transport.

The Methys HDS harrow uses two rows of concave, clamshell-like discs that are designed to work from 3cm to a maximum depth of 12cm. These discs are unique in design and differ from the more common notched concaved-type used by most manufacturers.

The 3m Methys HDS is fitted with 24 discs, while the 4m and 5m models are fitted with 32 and 40 discs.

The working depth of either disc row can be hydraulically adjusted independent of each other from the cab. Therefore, both rows can be set level or at different depths, depending on user preference.

Three rear-roller options are available for reconsolidation, a double-cage type, double U-profile, or a stepped tyre-packer arrangement.

When fitted with the double-cage roller option, the 3m Methys HDS weighs in at 2,050kg, while the 4m and 5m models weigh in at a respective 3,350kg and 3,750kg.

The Methys HDS range can be spec’d with a distribution head and paired up with a front tank for the sowing of cover crops or oilseed rape.