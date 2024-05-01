Amazone has unveiled its new Cenio 4000-2, which is a hydraulic-folding 4m mounted cultivator.

German cultivation and seeding equipment manufacturer Amazone has unveiled its new Cenio 4000-2, which is a hydraulic-folding 4m mounted cultivator.

This is a new addition to the Cenio range, which up to now consisted of 3m, 3.5m and 4m rigid models.

The Cenio range is designed to be used with tractors from 105hp to 275hp.

The three-point linkage mounted Cenio is a three-row cultivator with a tine spacing of 30cm, which Amazone say works without any blockages and mixes organic matter into the soil.

It’s designed to be used universally by interchanging of the various shares at depths from 5cm to 30cm. This means it can be used for both shallow stubble cultivation as well deep-loosening tillage.

In the Special version, the Cenio is equipped with shear bolt overload protection. It is also available in the Super version with spring overload protection and a trip force of 500kg, with the tines holding the preset working depth.

Variants

The share variants from the C-Mix-3 system are available on the Cenio. This includes the 320mm duck foot share or the 360mm C-Mix wing share for the full-surface cutting in stubbles.

The 100mm or 80mm C-Mix share can be used for primary tillage and the 40mm C-Mix share for deep loosening down to 30cm.

The depth adjustment is carried out hydraulically on the move from the cab. A disc element with fine-serrated, 410mm-diameter concave discs on maintenance-free bearings is available for levelling the soil behind the tines.

The levelling unit is automatically adjusted via the parallelogram linkage when the working depth is changed. It comes with a choice of seven rollers for reconsolidating the soil.

In the event of widely varying fields on a farm, the roller can be exchanged easily thanks to the quick-change system. The rollers can also be supplemented by an optional single-row harrow system.

The machine was officially launched at a press event in Germany late last year and will arrive on to the Irish market in the summer of 2025.