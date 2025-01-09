The new 84,000m2 centre, upon completion, will serve not only European and Middle East markets, but North America, South America and Asia Pacific from Europe.

AGCO - the parent company of Fendt, Valtra, PTx and Massey Ferguson - has unveiled its plans to build a new European parts distribution centre in Amnéville, just 12km from its historical Ennery site, on the outskirts of Metz , France.

The move, which has a primary aim of allowing the manufacturer to better serve its customers, has a forecasted total investment figure of €87m.

AGCO will use the site to serve its Europe and the Middle East markets, as well as its master depot for supplying parts into North America, South America and Asia Pacific from Europe.

The new distribution centre will have a surface area of 84,000m2 and is being built on a site of 200,000m2. Completion of the project is expected in the final quarter of 2026.

Transformation

“This new centre is instrumental in AGCO’s transformation journey to further strengthen our industry-leading parts supply to dealers and farmers in EME, while offering the best experience to our employees,” said AGCO vice-president aftersales parts Jena Holtberg-Benge.

“This site is an investment in our people and our farmers, ensuring we can deliver the right parts at the right place, every time.”

Sustainability is top of the mind for the project. Equipped with solar panels on the entire roof, it will produce renewable energy to help power operations including automated processes, air conditioning and recharging of electric vehicles.

“The low-emissions facility will use renewable electricity, renewable heating from the metropolitan area hot water supply and the entire fleet of material handling equipment will be electric,” they said.

“We are proud to create a flagship, sustainable facility for AGCO, which contributes to the company’s global commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2033.”