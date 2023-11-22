Some of the updates to the TF27.6 include a more comfortable cab and new multifunction joystick.

Italian manufacturer, Merlo showcased a number of new and revised models last week alongside its fully electric Turbo Farmer (TF) 43.7e concept telehandler.

One of the models attracting attention was the new TF27.6, a revision of the compact entry level P27.6 model, albeit sporting a fully dedicated agricultural specification.

While the majority of specification – such as the 75hp Kohler engine, 95l/min gear type hydraulic pump and 5.9m lift height and 2,700kg lift capacity – crosses over with the existing P27.6, there are some added subtle differences.

There are updates to the hydraulic system in terms of flow sharing control, meaning up to three hydraulic movements can be made simultaneously. A new high-torque hydrostatic transmission has been fitted, allowing maximum speeds of 40km/h.

The fully electric TF34.7e concept telehandler.

Inside the cab, operator comfort has been improved thanks to additional cladding, a new multifunction joystick and the optional ASCS load display.

Also within the compact segment, Merlo launched the new TF30.7, replacing the P32.6 of old. The TF30.7 offers a 3,000kg lift capacity and maximum lift height of 6.7m.

By adding a slight offset to the boom, it has managed to fit the same cab as the rest of the range, yet remains under 2m wide. Three cab options are available: low-profile, standard and a suspended option, which raises overall height to 2.2m.

The TF30.7 is equipped with 40km/h hydrostatic transmission which is married up a four-cylinder Deutz engine, churning out a steady 101hp. The standard hydraulics have a 100l/min flowrate.