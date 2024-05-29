A total of 54 new telehandlers were registered in April this year, 10.2% more than April 2023.

A total of 331 new telescopic loaders or telehandlers, as they’re commonly known, were registered up to the end of April this year, an increase of 4.75% on the same period during 2023, when 316 new telehandlers were registered, according to the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Meanwhile, 54 new telehandlers were registered during the month of April this year, 10.2% more than the 49 units registered in April 2023.

The two leading brands, JCB and Manitou, account for 69% of the total new market, while Kramer has grown to a healthy 13% market share.

The county with the most registrations in April was Meath at 49 units, followed by Cork and Dublin, both with 40 new units registered.

There was a total of 54 imported, used telescopic loaders first-time registered in April 2024.

Wheel loaders

The wheel loader market also recorded an increase in new registrations during April 2024 at 20 units, compared with 18 new units in April 2023.

The year-to-date count of new registrations up until the end of April was 92 units, 17.1% behind the same January to April period in 2023, when 111 new wheel loaders were first registered.

The FTMTA outlined that the market is dominated by Chinese-manufactured machines at the lower power end of the market, now accounting for 59% of the new wheel loader sales.

Five imported, used, wheeled loaders were first-time registered in April 2024.

Backhoe loaders

The Irish backhoe loader market declined in April 2024, having recorded only four new registrations, which converts to a 20% decrease on April 2023.

The year-to-date total count for the January to April period is 28 units.