Last autumn, Amazone expanded its plough range to include the Teres 200 mounted reversible plough, suitable for medium-horsepower tractors up to 200hp.

Now available on the Irish market, the Teres 200 comes with hydraulic furrow width adjustment as standard.

The overload safety protection can be specified either as a shear bolt on the Teres 200 V model or hydraulically on the Teres 200 VS. Both variants are available in either four or five furrows.

Plough bodies

The Teres is equipped with SpeedBlade plough bodies with a patented extra-large front shin on the mouldboard. Amazone says this is designed for significantly less wear on the main body, even at faster ploughing speeds.

It says: “When the working speed is increased, the main wear point shifts further back towards the centre of the plough body, keeping the main wear point on the enlarged front shin of the mouldboard, so only the front shin of the mouldboard will need replacing, significantly reducing wear costs.”

Another detail Amazone takes pride over is that the point covers the wing, meaning the joint is protected by the point. Because of this, it says no plant residues or baler twine get entangled in the plough.

Simple adjustment

The Teres 200 is fitted with infinitely variable hydraulic working width adjustment and front furrow adjustment as standard. This means that the front furrow can be adjusted from the cab, as well as being adapted to suit varying soils and when working on slopes.

The driver can also adjust the furrow width using the tractors hydraulics. The AutoAdapt automatic front furrow adjustment offers a huge advantage in terms of comfort and precision. The front furrow is automatically adjusted when the total working width is changed.

The depth adjustment is carried out either mechanically or hydraulically via a pendulum support wheel or combi support wheel. Various tyre sizes and profiles are available for precise depth control and a reliable self-driving effect.

Overload safety protection

The bolted overload safety protection on the Teres 200 V is executed via shear bolts, with a sheer force of 4,400kg.

The hydraulic overload safety protection on the Teres 200 VS has a maximum lift stroke of 40cm, so that the bodies can also avoid large obstacles.

Trip forces of up to 2,000kg can be adjusted either centrally or separately on each individual body, depending on the operating conditions. The bodies can also swing to the side.

The firm says the plough body is gently pushed back into the soil via the hydraulic cylinder. Each leg has a separate shear bolt also.

Lightness

According to Amazone, the 120x120x10mm square section beam gives the Teres a high level of rigidity while maintaining a light weight.

It says the bearing-mounted ProtectShaft cross-shaft with integrated lower link balls ensures low levels of wear and maximum durability.

The 120mm turnover shaft, which is hollow, means two bearings of the same size can be used. It says the benefit of the hollow shaft is that the hydraulic pipes can be routed neatly through it. The Teres also scores with its SmartTurn turnover system.