The Case IH Puma 240 can now be specified with a PowerDrive full powershift transmission, as an alternative to the standard CVXDrive continuously variable transmission.

Case IH has added the option to provide buyers with more choice at this power level to match tasks, workloads and budgets.

Available on Puma 240 models with either electronic or mechanical remote valves, the new transmission option provides 18 or 19 forward speeds, depending on whether the tractor is ordered in 40km/hr or 50km/hr speed configurations.

Both provide six reverse speeds. The largest Puma model previously available with PowerDrive full powershift was the Puma 220.

Other updates

Elsewhere in the Puma range, customers can now choose larger Group 48 (2.05m) tyres for the Puma 185 and 200 with CVX Drive (previously these were only available on the Puma 220/240/260 with CVX Drive).

In addition, the class 4.5 front-axle is available on the full powershift Puma 185/200/220/240 with PowerDrive. This boosts load capacity by 13%. Case IH says the axle upgrades permit an increased gross vehicle weight of 14,000kg on Puma models with PowerDrive.

On Puma tractors with CVX Drive this figure is 15,000kg, thanks to engine side rails and a combination of the HD rear- and class 4.5 front-axles.

Like other Case IH machines, the new model is compatible with FieldOps, Case IH’s new all-in-one data management mobile app and web platform, which connects and integrates agronomic insights and machine performance data, providing farmers with an all-brand fleet overview, regardless of their machine makes.