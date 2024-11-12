The Case IH 715 Quadtrac took home the Tractor of the Year award within the high power category.

The Tractor of the Year (TOTY) awards were held at the EIMA International trade fair in Bologna, Italy on 6 November. With six award categories up for grabs, Case IH, Fendt, Steyr, Antonio Carraro and AgXeed were all title winners.

This year, the award category format was revamped with an additional category added to meet the specific needs and rising challenges of a changing agricultural market.

The newly introduced TOTYBot category is solely reserved for driverless robotic tractors.

The 2025 winners TOTY HighPower: Case IH Quadtrac 715.

Case IH claimed the HighPower category with its Quadtrac 715, fighting off competition from the JCB 8330 iCON, Valtra S416, Massey Ferguson 9S and the New Holland T7.340HD.

TOTY MidPower: Fendt 620 Vario DP.

Fendt took its fourth consecutive TOTY award for its flagship four-cylinder 620 Vario DP model won, fighting off the Case IH Puma 260, Claas Arion 660, McCormick X7.624 VT-Drive and Valtra N175 Direct.

The Steyr 4120 plus is fitted with a 117hp 3.6l four-cylinder engine.

TOTY Utility: Steyr 4120 Plus.

Claiming the TOTY Utility award was the Steyr 4120 Plus.

Similar to the Case IH Farmall C models and New Holland T5 Dual Command from its sister CNH brands, it is fitted with a 117hp 3.6l four-cylinder FPT engine and 40km/h powershuttle 24Fx24R transmission.

TOTY Specialised: Antonio Carraro Tony 8900 TRG.

Suited for vineyards and orchards, the Tony 8900 TRG is equipped with a 74.2hp Kubota engine, married up with a hydrostatic transmission.

With a rear lift capacity of 2,900kg, it has a front lift capacity of 1,200kg.

The Fendt 620 Vario scooped the Tractor of the Year award in the MidPower category.

Sustainable TOTY: Fendt e107 Vario.

The electric Fendt e107 Vario won the sustainable TOTY award for the second year running.

It offers a peak power of 90 kW (66 kW continuous) and a maximum torque of 347 Nm and can operate for four to six hours with partial loads.

TOTYBot: AgXeed 5.115T2.

Claiming the first ever TOTYBot title is the AgXeed 5.115T2 robotic driverless tractor.

The jury was won over by its cutting-edge automation, practical integration with existing farming systems, and field performance.