The Irish wheel loader market recorded a higher number of new registrations in September 2024 at 10 units, compared with September 2023, according to FTMTA figures.

With 142 new wheel loaders registered, the year-to-date market has decreased by 19.3%.

The current loader market is at its weakest point in four years.

One interesting point to note is the growing influx of the smaller Chinese manufactured machines, which is currently accounting for 41.5% (59 machines) of the total year-to-date new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland.

Influx

The influx of Chinese loaders into Ireland seems to be garnering a larger share of the market in comparison to countries in mainland Europe, while similar market penetration is happening in Poland.

The three most notable brands making inroads into the Irish market are Haihong, DGM and Everun. Similar to the EV car market, the growth of these brands is largely down to price.

Meanwhile, there were eight imported used wheeled loaders registered in September 2024.

The Irish market for new telescopic loaders reported an 8.16% decline in September 2024 at 45 units, compared with September 2023 when 49 units were registered.

With a total of 549 units registered, the year-to-date market shows a marginal 2.66% decrease in registrations. However, it’s worth noting that the year-to-date registrations is higher than all of 2021 (448 units) and 2022 (534 units).

The two leading brands, JCB and Manitou, account for 71% of the total new market, while Kramer is ranked third with a healthy 12% market share.

Despite the significant growth of Chinese brands in the wheel loader segment, no Chinese-manufactured telescopic loader has been registered in Ireland this year. There were 42 imported used telescopic loaders registered in September 2024.

There were four new backhoe loaders registered in September 2024 compared with September 2023, when one new machine was registered, which converted to a 13% year-to-date decrease.

There were six used backhoe loaders registered in September 2024 in Ireland.