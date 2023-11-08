The association's October report outlines that machinery dealers are apparently not able to pass on their high orders to farmers and contractors, which has flipped the under-supply to a record-high oversupply.

According to the survey, dealer stocks are now, in most European markets, higher than in 2019, which recorded the highest stock levels in history.

Each month, CEMA (the association representing the European agricultural machinery industry) carries out a survey within the European agricultural machinery industry with coverage of all major sectors to look at the current and future business situation.

The association's October report outlines that machinery dealers are apparently not able to pass on their high orders to farmers and contractors, which has flipped the under-supply to a record-high oversupply.

European machinery dealer stock levels have gone from a period of undersupply to record-high oversupply, according to the latest CEMA market trends report.

Consequently, the order intake of manufacturers is dropping on the back of this.

The report shows that only 20% of the survey participants give a good evaluation of the current business - nearly 60% expect their turnover to decline in the next six months and, with a view to the coming order intake, nearly 70% expect further declines.