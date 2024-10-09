The new series will make a first appearance at EIMA show in November.

Hot on the heels of New Holland announcing its latest updates to its T5 Utility tractor range, sister company Case IH has just unveiled its updated Farmall C tractors.

The revamped 90-120hp series offers operators a new level of comfort and control, thanks to its increased hydraulic pump capacity, now at 82l/min, resulting in faster loader cycle times. A new ActiveClutch brake-to-neutral function has also been integrated within the 24-speed ActiveDrive2 transmission.

A new HD front axle allows an increased front axle weighting of up to 7t, while rear lift capacity has also been increased to 4.7t. Larger rear tyres up to 540/65 R38 can now be accommodated.

Meanwhile, fuel tank capacity has been increased to hold 130l and offer greater ground clearance. Cab suspension is also a new option.

A new Auto PTO feature automatically engages and disengages during headland turns, while the Auto Differential Lock disengages the front and rear differentials once the rear lift is raised and re-engages when lowered, the system provides seamless operation during headland manoeuvres.

The exhaust has been relocated to improve visibility, while new LED work lights also offer improved visibility when day turns to night. Digital instrumentation inside the cab has been modernised too.

Telematics is optionally available from factory in standard and advanced packages. Technology can be further enhanced with the availability of hydraulic auto guidance, powered by the Case IH Pro 1200 display and Case IH VectorPro receiver. The Italian-built range makes its European launch on its home turf at EIMA show in November.