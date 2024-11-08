Two Bomford Hawk hedge cutters, a 5m and 7m model will be present on the stand.

IAM Agricultural Machinery, the Kilkenny-based importer and distributor of the Strautmann, Bomford Turner, Hardi, Farmdroid, Gregoire Besson and Rabe brands, intends to give showgoers a taster of its solutions at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

The Magnon 11 with its 84 knife Exact-cut knife bank, offers chop lengths down to 22mm.

In the Strautmann corner, IAM will showcase a Super Vitesse 3102 2m3 forage wagon, alongside a selection of diet feeder models, which will include the twin-auger Verti-Mix M2401, and twin-auger Verti-Mix 1801, alongside the single-auger Verti-Mix1401 and Verti-Mix 50 models.

Another machine which may be presen, logistics permitting, is the Magnon 11 forage wagon. This high output machine is a shorter chop version of the Magnon 10, capable of a theoretical chop length as low as 22mm due to the exact-cut chopping unit fitted with 84 reversible knives.

Another update is the Flexi-Load pickup, which removes the traditional full band. Instead, bands have been replaced by scrapers to guide material that has been fed with the polyurethane tines. As result, access for tine replacement is much easier. To cope with the extra chopping ability, the drive line and gearboxes have all been upgraded to withstand higher torque. Models range from 42m3 to 52m3 in capacity. Strautmann recommends a minimum of 220hp to comfortably handle the Magnon 11.

A range of Hardi mounted and trailed sprayers will be on display.

From Bomford Turner, IAM will display a 6m and 7m Hawk hedge cutter, alongside a smaller Kestrel S 5.7m and Turbo mower flail mower/topper. A broad selection of Hardi sprayers will also be on display, including Navigator, Mega, Master and an NK 800 12m boom models. The FarmDroid FD20 autonomous weeding and seeding robot will be on display.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 date in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.