The new flagship model is the latest addition to its Tridem range and made its debut appearance on the Dammann stand at Agritechnica.

German sprayer manufacturer Dammann recently unveiled a new monster 20,000-litre tri-axle trailed sprayer.

The new model encompasses much of the same hardware as its previous flagship trailed sprayer offering, which was a 14,000-litre tandem axle machine.

In addition to the large tank capacity, it features three air-sprung axles, a hydraulic drawbar suspension and a boom width of up to 48m.

The sprayer sees the addition of a new three-section folding boom. The new boom comes with a 6m increase over the previous largest 42m offering.

The sprayer is designed for larger farms in Europe. It weighs in at 30t when full. Despite this, the company said it is as easy to drive as the 14,000l tandem axle and that 250hp is currently pulling it sufficiently.

The track width is adjustable from 2.15m to 2.25m, while it’s rated for a forward speed of up to 50km/h.

Meanwhile, the six-tyre Tridem features mechanical-hydraulic forced steering on the first and third axles. Other standard specification includes front axle relief for more traction, K80 ball head coupling (4t rating), pneumatically switched tandem nozzle carrier and IsoBus-control.

Features

The sprayer features all the bells and whistles you would expect a modern high-tech machine to come with. However, it also comes with the option of two unique features - a new section rate control system and the Green Smart-Spraying option.

The new section rate control system allows the operator to alter the rate of application per section. This is carried out manually. For example, if the operator wanted to apply a higher rate of chemical along a particular headland, it can be easily done from the cab.

Another new option to the spec list is the Green Smart-Spraying function. This uses a camera system which was developed by Bosch and BASF.

The camera system analyses the area in front of the boom and will automatically spot spray weeds. The manufacturer says the intelligent system is able to detect even very small weeds (6mm x 6mm) before and after sowing ('green on brown' as well as 'green on green'), distinguish them from crop plants and decide in real time on the ideal application.

It also notes that thanks to integrated light modules, the system can be used regardless of the time of day or night.

The field camera units are mounted on the boom at a distance of one metre. Each field camera unit detects two nozzles independent of the boom section division.

Computer modules and a telemetry transmission unit process control and transmit the data from and to the camera modules.