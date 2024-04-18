The new-look next-generation Case IH Axial-Flow combine has won an internationally-acclaimed Red Dot Design Award for product design.

Judged annually, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions.

The new Case IH AF series Axial-Flow were first unveiled at Agritechnica 2023 and the combine recently made its debut in North America. According to the manufacturer, it's designed to help operators maximise output per engine hour while minimising losses and grain damage.

It retains the proven Axial-Flow principle of rotary threshing and separation.

At a high level, some of the major advances in the new range include a 775hp engine, an active dynamic cleaning system, 20,000-litre grain tank, 210 litres/second unloading rate and headers of up to 15m (50ft).

Case IH says that the range features performance-enhancing technology including AFS Harvest Command, to minimise losses, maximise throughput and protect grain quality.

The thought process is that it will help experienced users get more from their combine and allow inexperienced users to become better operators.

New design

The new technology is housed in a fresh Axial-Flow style that introduced a new look to the range.

The design team from Case IH and its parent CNH will receive the Red Dot Design Award for the AF at a special ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ ceremony to be held at the Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany, on 24 June.