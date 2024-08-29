The cutterbar of the new header is based on the Krone EasyCut mowers.

Krone has launched its new XDisc 710 wholecrop header, which features an increased working width of 7.1m, compared with the previous 6.2m XDisc 620.

Krone said that it developed the new header to use the full potential of more powerful foragers.

The cutterbar of the new header is based on the Krone EasyCut mowers. Krone says the overlapping of the blade paths of its SmartCut system means stripe-free cutting.

With the help of SafeCut, the cutting disc is jacked up in the event of contact with a foreign object. The cutterbar is also equipped with quick-change blades to reduce any downtime.

In the XDisc 710, the cutterbar is gearbox-driven, which Krone says ensures no slip or loss of drive in the chopping process.

To alter the cut for various conditions, the bearing pressure can be set infinitely from the cab of the harvester. Tool-free, easy setting of the cutting height is carried out via the centrally adjustable sliding skids.

Should an adjustment of the cutting angle be necessary as well, this can be done using a three-way adjustable hole pattern on the round arch support.

The speed of the 900mm-diameter feed auger can be adjusted to the intake speed of the forage harvester in three stages, depending on the cutting length of the crop.

The freely movable auger conveyor can also easily move upwards when handling bulky crops. Together with the crop press roller unit, this ensures an even crop flow.

Krone claims that the interaction of the cutter bar, the auger and the crop press roller unit reduces speed peaks in the drive and offers 20% more throughput and fuel savings of up to 10% compared with the XDisc 620.

Integrated transport chassis

One of the stand-out features is the optional integrated transport chassis, which replaces the traditional transport chassis and offers a practical solution.

It makes setting down and securing of the header on a separate transport trailer obsolete and significantly reduces the changeover times.

The header features an integrated transport chassis equipped with a single axle on the right side of the header, while the drawbar with folding support jack is on the left-hand side.

When the hydraulic system has been coupled and the header raised, the driver can swivel the drawbar and the axle of the running gear directly from the cab.

For use in the field, both running gear components are hydraulically swivelled behind the header so that they do not impair the view of the working area.

For transport, the driver swivels the running gear and drawbar back into the transport position, places the direct cut header on the ground and then attaches it to the forage harvester's tow coupling.

Thanks to a lighting system integrated into the header, the cutting unit can be transported in compliance with the law.