Kubota’s 210hp V5009 is its most powerful engine to date.

Kubota has introduced two new engine solutions, which it says are suited to the OEM market for agricultural and forestry sectors.

This includes a 3.8-litre hydrogen engine and its most powerful engine to date, the 210hp V5009.

Kubota’s H2 hydrogen engine is based on its four-cylinder, spark-ignition WG3800 engine and delivers a rated power output of 114hp (85kW) at 2,600rpm.

The manufacturer says it eliminates carbon dioxide emissions by only using hydrogen as a fuel. It expects the H2 hydrogen engine to be an attractive choice in the agricultural sector and says it is already attracting major attention.

It added that one of the largest mobile generator manufacturers in the world and Kubota have already agreed on the development of a dedicated hydrogen generator equipped with a Kubota hydrogen engine.

Most powerful engine

Kubota’s V5009 is its most powerful engine to date. The 5.018-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel has a rated power output of 210hp (157.3kW) at 2,200rpm.

Meeting EU Stage V emissions standards, the V5009 has been engineered for forestry, agricultural applications and crop sprayers. Kubota says it has been developed as an option for those who would usually require a larger six- or seven-litre engine.

With a high-power density, it says the V5009 includes a 100% power take-off at the flywheel and front end, a side-power take off with up to four hydraulic pumps and a choice of flywheel housing and flywheel for OEM coupling.

Other features of the V5009, which has a direct injection combustion system and common rail fuel system, include a high-pressure supply pump, an optimised water jacket with heat resistance for the high-power rating and a ladder frame structure for noise reduction. It features a 500-hour engine oil service interval.

Kubota engine history

Kubota has been producing engines since 1922 and has over 30 million engines installed to date across many sectors including agriculture, forestry and construction.

Its portfolio is extensive, offering power outputs from 5.3hp to 210hp and using a variety of fuels such as diesel, hydrogen, bio and synthetic fuels, petrol and liquefied petroleum gas.