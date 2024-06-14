Located in the Ballinrobe hinterland, Martin Shaughnessy is producing what so many suckler farmers strive for. The 17-cow suckler and 160-ewe sheep farm is producing Belgian Blue weanlings suited to the export and fatstock market, with the result being an average of over €1,700 being paid for weanlings last autumn.

"Certainly when I read the headline ‘average weanling price €1,700’, it makes you sit up.

"Some people might say ‘I got €1,700 or €1,800 for one or two, but to get that as an average over the entire number of weanlings sold, that’s mighty going,’’ noted Teagasc Beef specialist Aidan Murray, who was speaking at the IGA walk hosted by Martin on Tuesday last (11 June).

Bull selection

Having switched from a predominantly Simmental herd a number of years ago, the herd now consists of Limousin and Limousin-cross cows, with such sires used in the past to produce females for the herd being Castleview Casino (CWI), Wilodge Joskins (LM2188) and Cavelands Jolly (LM2395).

A BB6700 (Moderato) sired bull calf from a LM2188(Wilodge Joskins) dam.

All replacements are home-bred, with Martin operating a closed herd, save for a weanling bull purchased from the same herd each autumn for use as a vasectomised bull.

Sires of this year’s calves included BB6700, BB9463, BB7443, BB4438 and BB7638 with sires such as STQ, PPS and BB2247 used in the past.

Belgian Blue bulls are selected for high reliability, with traits such as high confirmation without extreme calving difficulty favoured.

"You have to mix it up, crossing different bulls on different cows,’’ stated Martin. "There are cows there that I know would calf anything and I might try use a new bull on them that might not have the high reliability figures. A cow that might be touch and go on calving ability I would use the high reliability bulls like BB4438.’’

The herd consists of Limousin-cross cows with AI Belgian Blue and Limousin bulls used.

"We often get told that we should have a separate index for producing weanlings, but the information is already available. A feature that stands out with the bulls Martin is using is that they all have very good carcase, the lowest being +22kg, Moderato (BB6700) is +44.8kg so there is a lot of growth with that bull, as well as very good confirmation. The information is there (for producing weanlings), the bulls are typically over 2.5 for confirmation and are at least +30kg for carcase,’’ noted Murray.

AI and sexed semen

All cows on farm are AI’d with a teaser bull purchased each year from a farm to aid in heat detection. With cows calving from early January onwards, some cows are served before turn out, which is typically late March/early April, though it was delayed this year.

Sires of this years replacement heifers include CWI, LM4058 and LM2395.

Sexed semen will be used on a targeted basis on cows served indoors.

"Sexed semen from BB4438 was used on five cows while they were indoor, with four of these holding, with four heifers served with Ewdenvale Ivor semen indoors, with three of these holding. I think that the consistent diet of silage and a small volume of concentrate (1-2kg) helps the conception rate when using sexed semen,’’ stated Martin.