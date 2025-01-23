The new Tomahawk 6100H has been designed for the growing compact loader market.

Teagle, the UK based straw blower manufacturer launched a brand-new model at LAMMA last week following 18 months of development.

The new 6100H is a brand new model, building on the reputation of the existing Telehawk machine, albeit in a smaller form, suiting the increasingly popular compact loader market of today, with lift capacities from 1.2-1.3t.

The 6100H shares all the proven features of its larger Telehawk sibling. It has the capacity to hold a full 1.5m round bale or half of a 8x4x4 square bale. A total hydraulic flow of 40-50l/min is the hydraulic requirement which translates to a spreading distance of up to 12m.

The 6100H is equipped with all the proven features found on the larger Telehawk range.

As standard, the Tomahawk 6100H features Wifi controls of its Hardox lined 280° swivel chute and a start-stop fan, meaning the blower can be switched off during loading, improving safety. Load-sensing on the cross beater automatically reverses the bed chain to ensure an even flow of material.

A range of bolt on brackets is available, including Euro 8 tractor front-loader brackets, as well as a three-point linkage kit for smaller tractors etc.

According to Teagle, it believes that this model will prove popular on the Irish market. Including brackets, the 6100H weighs 858kg and has a list price of €15,750 plus VAT.