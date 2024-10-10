The Thuilt MF/1200 comprises five harrow sections, each fitted with four bars and eight rows of harrow tines.

Lemken has presented its Thuilt MF/1200, the brands first tine harrow to exceed 12m. The design of the new 12.2m offering is based on the Thulit MF series launched last year.

Comprising five harrow sections, each fitted with four bars and eight rows of harrow tines. Tine pressure is hydraulically adjustable, ranging from 100g to 5kg across the entire working width.

Where the full 12.2m working width is too wide, the harrow can be folded into three or four working sections. For greater ground clearance at the headland, Lemken offers the option of folding the harrow into a V position.

To do this, the outer folding segments are angled slightly upwards to prevent the tools from meeting the ground. For convenient and safe road transport, the harrow can be folded in on both sides to a transport height of 3.3m.

Lemken opts to use a torsion resistant light weight support profiles to further improve stability. The frame design with six support wheels at the front, distributed across the entire working width for smooth running of the machine and thus on the guidance of the harrow tines to the soil surface.

The Thulit MF/1200 can additionally be operated as a rigid implement or with ground contour adjustment.

Customers opting for the rigid frame will not need the optional support wheels behind the side panels. However, rear support wheels are needed on the 12.2m machine for operation with ground contour adjustment.

The rear support wheels eradicate wheel marks and leave loosened weeds on the soil surface to dry out. Series production will start in March 2025.