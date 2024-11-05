The Zirkon now comes with hydraulic adjustment of the levelling bar and working depth.

Lemken is set to return to this year’s FTMTA show, with its highlight being its new Solitair Zirkon power harrow combo and its new Rubin 10-disc harrow.

Available in working widths of 3m and 4m, Lemken recently unveiled its revamped Lemken Solitair MR. Set to make its debut at the show, the MR series features a 1,500-litre tank, which Lemken says is suitable for fertiliser in its basic configuration.

The tank is optionally available with a 2,000-litre capacity, which can be split 60:40 for simultaneous application of several mixes.

The Solitair MR comes with the OptiDisc coulter bar with row spacings of 12.5cm or 15cm and features parallelogram-guided double-disc coulters and trailing depth control rollers. The coulter system is available in a hydraulic version (up to 70kg coulter pressure) and a mechanical version (up to 45kg coulter pressure).

The Solitair comes mounted on the new generation of Zirkon MR power harrows, rated up to 240hp.

The new mounting system means the working depth of the power harrow and the sowing depth are independent of each other. The Zirkon comes with hydraulic adjustment of the levelling bar and working depth.

New Rubin

Available in 3m, 3.5m and 4m mounted versions and 4m, 5m, 6m and 7m trailed versions, Lemken recently updated its regarded disc harrows, with two new front tool options to help further improve their versatility.

In addition to the existing straw harrow option, it has the option of a front cutter roller and a levelling tine section.

The front cutter roller helps to cut and improve the incorporation of organic material, such as cover crops and stubbles. Six blades cut the organic matter before the disc section takes over.

The levelling tine section from the Heliodor is used on the Rubin 10 TF. Large clods are pressed into the soil, where they can be better cut and mixed by the disc section.

Other updates to the 10 TF include an increase in bar spacing, which has increased by 150mm to 1,350mm (1.35m), improving the cutting and mixing effect of the second row of discs.