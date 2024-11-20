Available in five to eight furrows and a solid 180 x 180 x 12.5mm box section frame, Lemken says the Diamant 18 is designed for large tractors

The Lemken Diamant semi-mounted reversible plough series has proven itself on the market for many years, with the Diamant 16 having been launched six years ago.

Last week, Lemken presented a new model at the EIMA show in Bologna, namely the Diamant 18.

The range can be used for traditional in-furrow ploughing or, increasingly on the continent, for on-land ploughing, whether used as a stand-alone machine or in combination with a furrow press.

Available in five to eight furrows and a solid 180 x 180 x 12.5mm box section frame, Lemken says the Diamant 18 is designed for large tractors up to 650hp and extreme operating conditions.

Lemken says the plough performs particularly well on dry soils due to its increased weight and also the updated wheel position.

The Diamant 18 will be available in small numbers from 2025, with full series production starting in 2026.

It added that to make the best use of the extra frame weight, the support wheel is now located behind the base frame. As a result, the plough bodies penetrate the soil and maintain the desired working depth consistently.

Lower centre of gravity

The manufacturer says the new wheel position results in a lower centre of gravity so that the plough is subjected to lower rotational forces and there is less strain on the rear lift.

This protects the plough components and also ensures high tipping stability of the tractor-plough combination and a smooth ride.

Despite having a longer wheelbase, Lemken says the Diamant 18 offers impressive agility when compared with the proven Diamant 16, thanks to the new steering system for the transport wheel.

The hydraulic steering of the transport wheel automatically adapts the steering angle to the turning manoeuvre and, in combination with the 90-degree steering angle on the plough headstock, enables the smallest possible turning circle at the headland. The transport wheel can also be actively controlled and manually steered for manoeuvring work.

