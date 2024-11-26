CEMA says we have returned to the average machine lead time level from 2017 to 2020, and obviously below the boom years of 2021 and 2022.

Since order backlogs for new equipment peaked at the beginning of last year, the volume of orders manufacturers have been taking has continued to drop and is now corresponding to a production period of three months, according to CEMA’s latest report.

The body says this is basically the average lead time level from 2017 to 2020, and obviously below the boom years of 2021 and 2022.

The general business climate index for November for the European agricultural machinery industry in Europe has achieved its strongest increase since entering the recession period, but continues in negative territory.

In November, the index increased from -52 points to -43 points (on a scale of -100 to +100). The report says that, overall, future expectations with regard to both incoming orders and turnover have improved.