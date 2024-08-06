FJS Plant Ltd and Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd are the newly appointed dealers for the agricultural and construction ranges of Merlo loaders in the Republic of Ireland.

The Merlo Group has just appointed FJS Plant Ltd, based out of Naas, Co Kildare and Bonnettstown, Co Kilkenny, and Jim Power Agri Sales Ltd of Tallow, Co Waterford as main agents for the Italian range of telescopic loaders.

A third appointment is expected to be announced in 2025 in the southwest of the country, while the northeast will be served by the existing Northern Irish dealers, JB Barrett Tractors, Omagh, Co Tyrone and DA Forgie, Lisburn, Co Antrim.

This move follows the group’s announcement earlier in the year that it was restructuring its distribution model in the Republic of Ireland, in favour of a nationwide dealer network for both its agricultural and construction range.

This move brought to an end, its longstanding partnership with McHale Plant Sales, which until now had served as the sole distributor of Merlo loaders in southern Ireland.

Parts and training hub

Shaun Groom, general manager for Merlo UK and Ireland, outlined that the group is in the process of establishing a parts and training hub in the midlands (likely Kildare) to further strengthen the brand’s commitment to the Irish market.

The company will hold an official launch and present itself to new and existing customers at next month’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, and at November’s Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show in Punchestown, Co Kildare.